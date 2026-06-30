Refreshing banana recipes to try this summer

Jun 30, 2026
A classic for ripe bananas, soft, moist, and delicious served warm or chilled.
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Freeze bananas, then blend until creamy for a simple one ingredient dessert. Add cocoa or berries for extra flavour.
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Top chilled oats or warm oatmeal with banana slices, nuts, seeds, and a touch of cinnamon.
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Mash bananas into pancake batter for fluffy pancakes with natural sweetness, great with berries or a drizzle of maple syrup.
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Blend bananas with yogurt or coconut milk, pour into moulds, and freeze for an easy homemade popsicle.
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Blend bananas with chilled milk or yogurt, honey, and a few ice cubes for a creamy smoothie that’s refreshing and filling.
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Slice bananas, dip them in melted chocolate, freeze, and enjoy a cool bite-sized summer treat.
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Lightly grill banana halves and top with honey, cinnamon, or a scoop of ice cream for a warm-meets-cool summer dessert.
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