Jun 30, 2026

Refreshing banana recipes to try this summer

Aanya Mehta

Banana Bread

A classic for ripe bananas, soft, moist, and delicious served warm or chilled.

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Banana Ice Cream

Freeze bananas, then blend until creamy for a simple one ingredient dessert. Add cocoa or berries for extra flavour.

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Banana Oatmeal Bowl

Top chilled oats or warm oatmeal with banana slices, nuts, seeds, and a touch of cinnamon.

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Banana Pancakes

Mash bananas into pancake batter for fluffy pancakes with natural sweetness, great with berries or a drizzle of maple syrup.

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Banana Popsicles

Blend bananas with yogurt or coconut milk, pour into moulds, and freeze for an easy homemade popsicle.

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Banana Smoothie

Blend bananas with chilled milk or yogurt, honey, and a few ice cubes for a creamy smoothie that’s refreshing and filling.

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Frozen Chocolate Banana Bites

Slice bananas, dip them in melted chocolate, freeze, and enjoy a cool bite-sized summer treat.

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Grilled Bananas

Lightly grill banana halves and top with honey, cinnamon, or a scoop of ice cream for a warm-meets-cool summer dessert.

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