Ayurvedic benefits of coriander seeds

Coriander seeds are especially recommended in Ayurvedic medicine, as it contains dosha balancing properties and a number of other benefits.

Recently, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share numerous health benefits of this commonly used kitchen spice.

Take a look at some of the most important benefits of consuming coriander seeds. 

Coriander seeds work wonders in different lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and indigestion.

They help prevent hormonal imbalances, acidity, excessive bleeding, excessive thirst and works as a wonderful ayurvedic detox.

The seeds are akashaya or astringent and tikta or bitter.

According to Ayurveda, it is light to digest and an effective post digestion addition to your meal.