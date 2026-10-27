Oct 27, 2026

Around the world in prawn recipes

Aanya Mehta

Chinese Kung Pao Shrimp

A vibrant stir fry with prawns, peanuts, chilies, and a tangy sauce, bringing heat, crunch, and sweetness together.

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Gambas al Ajillo

A classic Spanish tapas dish, prawns cooked in hot olive oil with garlic and chili, served sizzling straight from the pan.

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Garlic Butter Prawns

Juicy prawns sautéed in garlic, butter, olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon, simple, aromatic, and irresistibly good.

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Goan Prawn Curry

A coastal favourite made with coconut milk, tamarind, and spices, this curry is tangy, spicy, and best enjoyed with steamed rice.

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Japanese Tempura Prawns

Lightly battered and deep-fried to golden perfection, tempura prawns are crisp, delicate, and incredibly satisfying.

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Peri-Peri Prawns

Grilled prawns coated in fiery peri-peri sauce, smoky, spicy, and packed with bold flavour.

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Shrimp Étouffée

A rich, comforting Cajun dish where prawns are simmered in a thick, spiced gravy and served over rice.

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Thai Prawn Pad Thai

A perfect balance of sweet, sour, and savoury, this stir-fried noodle dish with prawns, peanuts, and lime is a Thai staple.

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