Are 'guilt-free' food items really healthy? Find out here

With people increasingly becoming conscious of their health and fitness, they now pay extra attention towards what they consume.

And, rightly so. As such, to woo these health-conscious customers, brands now use tags like 'guilt-free', implying that a said food item is low in calories or sugar-free or trans-fat-free.

But, are food items tagged 'guilt-free' really healthy, in comparison to others? Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi disagrees.

The nutrition expert said that most of the time, &quot;brands use gimmicks like stating a product is gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein, clean, natural, with a fad ingredient, etc, to entice you to try it&quot;.

However, these are not healthier than the classic option, he revealed. &quot;They are much more expensive.&quot;

: “An effort to understand nutrition in food is all you need to fit everything you love in your diet in a healthy way. Because, when it comes to food, there is no good or bad option,” Rastogi explained.

"As you can see, 'guilt-free' is just a label. It's a tag meant to play with your emotions and paint any other product as bad or unhealthy," he concluded.

