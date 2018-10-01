Are 'guilt-free' food items really healthy? Find out here

pexels
And, rightly so. As such, to woo these health-conscious customers, brands now use tags like 'guilt-free', implying that a said food item is low in calories or sugar-free or trans-fat-free.
But, are food items tagged 'guilt-free' really healthy, in comparison to others? Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi disagrees.
The nutrition expert said that most of the time, "brands use gimmicks like stating a product is gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein, clean, natural, with a fad ingredient, etc, to entice you to try it".
However, these are not healthier than the classic option, he revealed. "They are much more expensive."
: “An effort to understand nutrition in food is all you need to fit everything you love in your diet in a healthy way. Because, when it comes to food, there is no good or bad option,” Rastogi explained.
"As you can see, 'guilt-free' is just a label. It's a tag meant to play with your emotions and paint any other product as bad or unhealthy," he concluded.
