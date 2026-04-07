Apr 07, 2026

The Apple Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

Aanya Mehta

Apple Chutney

A sweet and tangy chutney that pairs beautifully with curries, cheese, or roasted meats.

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Apple Cider

A warm, spiced drink made by simmering apples with cinnamon and cloves, ideal for cosy evenings.

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Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Fluffy pancakes infused with apple chunks and cinnamon, making for a cosy and flavourful breakfast.

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Apple Crumble

Soft baked apples topped with a buttery, crunchy crumble. Easier than pie but just as satisfying.

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Apple Pie

A timeless favourite with a flaky crust and spiced apple filling. Warm, comforting, and best enjoyed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

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Apple Salad

A refreshing mix of apples, greens, nuts, and a light dressing, perfect for a healthy option.

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Baked Apples

Whole apples stuffed with nuts, spices, and sugar, then baked until tender and aromatic.

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Caramel Apples

Whole apples coated in glossy caramel, simple, fun, and perfect for festive occasions.

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