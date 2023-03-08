Alternative to refined sugar
When stevia got a nod from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in 2015, there was a wave of enthusiasm among sweet lovers for obvious reasons.
Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the plant, Stevia Rebaudiana, which is grown in South America.
Extracted from the leaves of the plant, it contains sweet compounds such as stevioside and rebaudioside.
Since it is not synthetically produced, it is low on side effects as well.
However, despite having double the amount of sweetness compared to sugar, stevia has zero calories and no carbs, making it a suitable option for people looking to lose weight.
It is immensely popular among diabetic patients because it sweetens food without increasing blood glucose levels or carbs.
