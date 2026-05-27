Aloo Snacks to Beat Your Evening Hunger

May 27, 2026
Pan fried potatoes tossed with chutneys, spices, onions, and lemon, chatpata and seriously addictive.
Source: wikimedia commons
Golden and crisp on the outside, soft inside, and packed with spice, aloo tikki is an all-time favourite for a reason.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Mumbai classic featuring spiced potato filling coated in besan batter and fried till crisp. Best enjoyed with chutney.
Source: wikimedia commons
Seasoned and baked or fried, wedges are easy, crunchy, and perfect for quick evening snacking.
Source: wikimedia commons
Crispy pastry pockets stuffed with cumin-spiced potatoes. Flaky, flavourful, and perfect to share.
Source: amazon.in
Classic fries tossed with Indian spices, herbs, and a squeeze of lime for extra flavour.
Source: wikimedia commons
Soft mashed potato with gooey cheese inside, rolled and fried until golden. Comfort food at its best.
Source: wikimedia commons
Spiced potato filling layered in bread and toasted until crisp. Great for a filling tea-time snack.
Source: unsplash
Love Potatoes? Try These Delicious Lesser-Known Recipes