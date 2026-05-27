May 27, 2026

Aloo Snacks to Beat Your Evening Hunger

Aanya Mehta

Aloo Chaat

Pan fried potatoes tossed with chutneys, spices, onions, and lemon, chatpata and seriously addictive.

Source: wikimedia commons

Aloo Tikki

Golden and crisp on the outside, soft inside, and packed with spice, aloo tikki is an all-time favourite for a reason.

Source: wikimedia commons

Batata Vada

A Mumbai classic featuring spiced potato filling coated in besan batter and fried till crisp. Best enjoyed with chutney.

Source: wikimedia commons

Crispy Potato Wedges

Seasoned and baked or fried, wedges are easy, crunchy, and perfect for quick evening snacking.

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Jeera Aloo Pockets

Crispy pastry pockets stuffed with cumin-spiced potatoes. Flaky, flavourful, and perfect to share.

Source: amazon.in

Masala French Fries

Classic fries tossed with Indian spices, herbs, and a squeeze of lime for extra flavour.

Source: wikimedia commons

Potato Cheese Balls

Soft mashed potato with gooey cheese inside, rolled and fried until golden. Comfort food at its best.

Source: wikimedia commons

Potato Sandwich Toasties

Spiced potato filling layered in bread and toasted until crisp. Great for a filling tea-time snack.

Source: unsplash

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