A Food Lover’s Guide to Egypt’s Best Eats

Apr 13, 2026
Fattah is a rich celebratory meal often served during religious festivals. It layers crispy bread, rice, garlic tomato sauce, and tender meat, usually lamb or beef, creating a hearty and flavourful dish.
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A staple Egyptian breakfast, Ful Medames consists of slow-cooked fava beans seasoned with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and cumin. Served with warm bread and fresh vegetables, it’s a simple yet nutritious dish that has been eaten in Egypt for centuries.
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A favourite Egyptian street food, Hawawshi consists of pita bread filled with spiced minced meat, onions, and peppers before being baked or grilled. The result is crispy on the outside and juicy inside.
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One of Egypt’s most beloved comfort foods, Koshari is a hearty mix of rice, lentils, pasta, and chickpeas topped with spicy tomato sauce and crispy fried onions. Often sold at street stalls, this filling vegetarian dish perfectly captures the bold flavours of Egyptian cuisine.
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Mahshi refers to vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, grape leaves, and peppers stuffed with rice, herbs, and spices. Slow cooked in tomato sauce, this dish is commonly served during family gatherings and celebrations.
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Molokhia is a unique soup made from finely chopped jute leaves cooked with garlic, coriander, and broth. Often served with rice or bread and accompanied by chicken or rabbit, this dish has a rich, comforting flavour.
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For dessert, Basbousa is a must try. This sweet cake made from semolina is soaked in sugar syrup and often topped with almonds or coconut. It’s moist, fragrant, and widely enjoyed across the Middle East.
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A classic Egyptian dessert, Umm Ali is made with layers of pastry soaked in milk and baked with nuts, raisins, and sugar. Served warm, it’s a rich and comforting treat often compared to bread pudding.
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Must-Try Rice Dishes That Go Beyond the Basics