8 popular foods everyone Is talking about in 2026

Jun 05, 2026
This fermented fish based seasoning from ancient Rome is experiencing a revival in modern kitchens. With deep umami richness, garum is being used to enhance sauces, dressings, and marinades in creative dishes.
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With a growing focus on gut health, foods rich in fibre, from legumes and whole grains to konjac-based products are trending across meals and packaged snacks.
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With matcha shortages driving new interest, hojicha, a roasted Japanese green tea with a smoky, nutty flavour is becoming a café staple worldwide, served hot or as a latte.
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Pickle flavours are popping up everywhere, from drinks to snacks. The tangy, acidic profile adds a refreshing twist and nods to fermented, gut friendly ingredients.
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Rotisserie chicken is growing beyond fast food into artisanal versions with global sauces, from Peruvian aji verde to Lebanese toum, bringing this classic into trendier territory.
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Flavour profiles that combine heat and sweetness like hot honey or pineapple habanero are infiltrating snacks, pizzas, and condiments, adding bold, layered tastes to familiar favourites.
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Rendered animal fats like beef tallow are returning to kitchens for their rich flavour and high smoke point. Chefs are using tallow to add depth to breads, roasted meats, and even whipped butters.
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Chewy, spicy Korean rice cakes called tteokbokki are breaking out internationally, becoming a beloved street-food trend in restaurants and social media food content alike.
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The World’s Weirdest Vegetarian Foods