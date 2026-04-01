8 Must-Try Cookies from Around the World to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Apr 01, 2026
These twice baked almond cookies are crisp and perfect for dipping in coffee or dessert wine. Their long shelf life made them a traditional traveller’s snack in Italy.
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Often associated with Christmas markets, Lebkuchen are soft, spiced cookies made with honey, nuts, and warming spices like cinnamon and cloves.
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Inspired by the famous Linzer torte, these sandwich cookies feature a nutty dough filled with fruit jam and a signature cut out top dusted with powdered sugar.
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Delicate almond meringue shells filled with ganache, buttercream, or jam, macarons are known for their smooth tops, ruffled edges, and vibrant colours. They’re a symbol of French patisserie elegance.
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Infused with finely ground green tea powder, matcha cookies have a distinctive earthy flavour and beautiful green colour, reflecting Japan’s tea culture.
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A traditional Indian shortbread style cookie, nankhatai is flavoured with cardamom, ghee, and sometimes nuts, offering a rich, aromatic taste often enjoyed with chai.
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Also known as Mexican wedding cookies, these crumbly, buttery treats are coated in powdered sugar and often flavoured with nuts or cinnamon.
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This classic Scottish origin biscuit is made with just butter, sugar, and flour, creating a rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture that pairs perfectly with tea.
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