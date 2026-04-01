Apr 01, 2026

8 Must-Try Cookies from Around the World to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Aanya Mehta

Biscotti

These twice baked almond cookies are crisp and perfect for dipping in coffee or dessert wine. Their long shelf life made them a traditional traveller’s snack in Italy.

Source: unsplash

Lebkuchen

Often associated with Christmas markets, Lebkuchen are soft, spiced cookies made with honey, nuts, and warming spices like cinnamon and cloves.

Source: unsplash

Linzer Cookies

Inspired by the famous Linzer torte, these sandwich cookies feature a nutty dough filled with fruit jam and a signature cut out top dusted with powdered sugar.

Source: unsplash

Macarons

Delicate almond meringue shells filled with ganache, buttercream, or jam, macarons are known for their smooth tops, ruffled edges, and vibrant colours. They’re a symbol of French patisserie elegance.

Source: unsplash

Matcha Cookies

Infused with finely ground green tea powder, matcha cookies have a distinctive earthy flavour and beautiful green colour, reflecting Japan’s tea culture.

Source: unsplash

Nankhatai

A traditional Indian shortbread style cookie, nankhatai is flavoured with cardamom, ghee, and sometimes nuts, offering a rich, aromatic taste often enjoyed with chai.

Source: unsplash

Polvorones

Also known as Mexican wedding cookies, these crumbly, buttery treats are coated in powdered sugar and often flavoured with nuts or cinnamon.

Source: unsplash

Shortbread

This classic Scottish origin biscuit is made with just butter, sugar, and flour, creating a rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture that pairs perfectly with tea.

Source: unsplash

Delicious Grilled Vegetable Recipes You Have to Try