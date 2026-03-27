8 Must-Try Alternatives for Ramen Enthusiasts

Mar 27, 2026
Caldo de Res sometimes includes noodles in its rich beef broth. It’s wholesome, filling, and full of slow-cooked depth.
Source: unsplash
Jjamppong is a fiery seafood noodle soup with a deep red broth, loaded with vegetables, pork or seafood. If you love spicy ramen, this is your next obsession.
Source: unsplash
Khao Soi is a northern Thai specialty combining egg noodles with a creamy curry broth and crispy noodles on top for crunch.
Source: unsplash
Laghman features hand-pulled noodles topped with a savoury stir-fry or light broth. It’s hearty, rustic, and deeply satisfying.
Source: unsplash
Laksa blends noodles with a rich coconut curry broth or tangy tamarind base. It’s aromatic, creamy, and layered with flavour.
Source: unsplash
Soto Ayam often includes vermicelli or rice noodles in a turmeric-infused broth. It’s lighter than ramen but packed with bright, comforting flavours.
Source: unsplash
Thukpa is a warming noodle soup with vegetables, meat, and clear broth, especially popular in Himalayan regions. It’s simple, soulful, and perfect for ramen lovers.
Source: unsplash
Udon features thick, chewy wheat noodles served in a light soy based broth. It’s simpler than ramen but just as soothing, especially in tempura or curry versions.
Source: unsplash
Unique types of koftas you probably didn’t know about