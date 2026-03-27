Mar 27, 2026

8 Must-Try Alternatives for Ramen Enthusiasts

Aanya Mehta

Caldo de Res with Noodles

Caldo de Res sometimes includes noodles in its rich beef broth. It’s wholesome, filling, and full of slow-cooked depth.

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Jjamppong

Jjamppong is a fiery seafood noodle soup with a deep red broth, loaded with vegetables, pork or seafood. If you love spicy ramen, this is your next obsession.

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Khao Soi

Khao Soi is a northern Thai specialty combining egg noodles with a creamy curry broth and crispy noodles on top for crunch.

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Laghman

Laghman features hand-pulled noodles topped with a savoury stir-fry or light broth. It’s hearty, rustic, and deeply satisfying.

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Laksa

Laksa blends noodles with a rich coconut curry broth or tangy tamarind base. It’s aromatic, creamy, and layered with flavour.

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Soto Ayam with Noodles

Soto Ayam often includes vermicelli or rice noodles in a turmeric-infused broth. It’s lighter than ramen but packed with bright, comforting flavours.

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Thukpa

Thukpa is a warming noodle soup with vegetables, meat, and clear broth, especially popular in Himalayan regions. It’s simple, soulful, and perfect for ramen lovers.

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Udon

Udon features thick, chewy wheat noodles served in a light soy based broth. It’s simpler than ramen but just as soothing, especially in tempura or curry versions.

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