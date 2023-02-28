5 foods for better serotonin levels

Dr G Sushma, Clinical Nutritionist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shared five food items which can help with better serotonin levels.
Bananas
Bananas contain tryptophan and are also rich in magnesium and potassium. Magnesium is also beneficial for regulating mood.
Pineapple
Pineapple's enzyme bromelain has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce brain inflammation and improve mood. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which is linked to reducing depression and anxiety symptoms.
Almonds
Almonds are nutrient-dense and contain magnesium, which regulates mood and reduces anxiety.
A2 cow’s milk
A2 cow’s milk comes from cows that only produce the A2 beta-casein protein, which is believed to be easier to digest. It may have benefits for mood regulation by reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Tofu
Tofu is a plant-based protein source rich in tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin. It is also a good source of protein, iron, and calcium, supporting a healthy mood and reducing anxiety and depression symptoms.
