Kiara Advani stuns at sister Ishita's wedding

(Source: Kiara Ali Advani/Instagram)

If you're set to attend a wedding, take notes from Kiara Advani who recently slayed at her sister's wedding.

Dressed to the nines, Kiara looked  absolutely stunning in traditionals.

For this look, Kiara donned a yellow and gold lehenga set. She paired it with matching kundan jewellery and flowers in her hair.

We loved the subtle details she added - nude lipstick, a shimmery highlighter and defined eyebrows.

Kiara also donned a green, sequin mini dress and paired it with silver pumps.

In another stunning attire, Kiara dazzled in a beige, silver and golden threadwork lehenga.

Keeping her looks understated but glam, Kiara proved that she is a veritable fashionista.