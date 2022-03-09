Kiara Advani stuns at sister Ishita's wedding
(Source: Kiara Ali Advani/Instagram)
If you're set to attend a wedding, take notes from Kiara Advani who recently slayed at her sister's wedding.
Dressed to the nines, Kiara looked absolutely stunning in traditionals.
For this look, Kiara donned a yellow and gold lehenga set. She paired it with matching kundan jewellery and flowers in her hair.
We loved the subtle details she added - nude lipstick, a shimmery highlighter and defined eyebrows.
Kiara also donned a green, sequin mini dress and paired it with silver pumps.
In another stunning attire, Kiara dazzled in a beige, silver and golden threadwork lehenga.
Keeping her looks understated but glam, Kiara proved that she is a veritable fashionista.