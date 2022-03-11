https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js In pictures: Bella Hadid at the Paris Fashion Week | The Indian Express

(Source: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

In pictures: Bella Hadid at the Paris Fashion Week

The ever-stylish Bella Hadid walked the runway for various fashion giants at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Seen mostly in monochrome looks with a dash of neutral to break the monotony, Bella walked the ramp for Italian label Tod's.

For Port's 1961, Bella donned a neutral pallette corset, paired with a black skirt and lace-up boots.

In a neutral toned bodysuit from Italian label Max Mara, Bella exuded chic elegance in a neat bun and nude make-up.

(Source: Ludovic de Saint Sernin/Instagram)

In a diaphonous black gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Bella paired the look with barely-there make-up and a touch of bronzer.

In a striking red look, Bella stunned in an ensemble from Versace at the Paris Fashion Week.

Acing the off-duty model look, Bella wore an all black outfit featuring torn jeans, jacket and sunglasses.