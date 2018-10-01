(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
Jalsa promotions: Vidya Balan slays in saris, yet again
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
Actor Vidya Balan is well known for her love for the six yards of elegance.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
From chic-modern prints to traditional handlooms, there is hardly a sari variant that the actor cannot pull off.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
She looked elegant in this brown sari with a collared blouse.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
Clad in a black sari, featuring stark white stripes by designer Sreejith Jeevan, Vidya looked gorgeous.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
She paired the sari with a matching black blouse and paired the look with soft but chic make-up.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
For accessories, she ditched maximalism and instead opted for subtle earrings.
(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)
She completed the look with a neatly, slicked back updo and let the gorgeous sari do the talking!