(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Jalsa promotions: Vidya Balan slays in saris, yet again

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Actor Vidya Balan is well known for her love for the six yards of elegance.

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

From chic-modern prints to traditional handlooms, there is hardly a sari variant that the actor cannot pull off.

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

She looked elegant in this brown sari with a collared blouse. 

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Clad in a black sari, featuring stark white stripes by designer Sreejith Jeevan, Vidya looked gorgeous.

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

She paired the sari with a matching black blouse and paired the look with soft but chic make-up.

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

For accessories, she ditched maximalism and instead opted for subtle earrings.

(Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

She completed the look with a neatly, slicked back updo and let the gorgeous sari do the talking! 