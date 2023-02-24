Ukrainian designers ‘escape reality’ at London Fashion Week
Unable to show in their war-torn homeland, three Ukrainian fashion designers hit the runway at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, delighted to showcase some colour and joy.
In the first of back-to-back shows, fashion house KSENIASCHNAIDER mixed denim jeans and dresses with white tops and multicoloured patchwork outfits in an eco-friendly collection.
“Circumstances are so unusual,” designer Ksenia Schnaider told Reuters. “I just want to escape the reality … I just want to bring joy and something beautiful.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Schnaider said running the brand she shares with her husband Anton has been tough.
“When we were working on this collection … there were constant blackouts, so we had to buy a huge generator and control the timing of using electricity so it was really tense,” she said.
Keen to make sure their talent is seen, Ukrainian designers will also be showing in Berlin and Copenhagen.
