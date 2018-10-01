Dua Lipa can rock any style; here's proof
(Photo: Dua Lipa/ Instagram)
Dua often experiments with her style, and that's the only thing that remains unchanged about it.
As Dua rightly wrote in her caption, "don't take yourself toooo serious" even when it comes to your style.
She sure likes her form-fitting dresses, often with a design detail like cut-outs, or rips, as in this one.
Just Dua being the true blue Versace girl that she is.
For the British Fashion Awards, Dua opted for a custom dress by British designer Maximilian that personified elegance.
And she pulls off shimmery and sparkly colour-blocked Y2K outfits with just as much ease.
We particularly love this fun and unusual flower petal shaped crop blouse Dua wore.
