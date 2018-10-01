Take inspiration from Pooja's holiday attire

The actor can be seen wearing a printed orange and white co-ord set that consisted of a crop top with balloon sleeves and a long skirt.

For her trip to the Maldives, Pooja donned this tie-dye ocean blue ensemble consisting of a loose shirt paired with matching pants and a white bustier.

If you are heading to a cold destination, don't forget to stay warm in style! Take a cue from Pooja who paired a purple sweater with skinny black pants, winter boots, gloves and a waist bag.

She soaked in the spiritual glory of Kashi Vishwanath in this soft blue kurta set with intricate golden embroidery.

In yet another picture from the Maldives, she can be seen in an all-white look - a white crop top paired with flared white trousers.

She strolled on the streets of Paris, serving lessons in winter layering.

A chic printed swimwear paired with an oversized white shirt summed up her 'water baby' look.

