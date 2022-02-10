https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Malavika Mohanan slays beach fashion in Maldives | The Indian Express

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan slays beach fashion in Maldives

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

The Maldives is witnessing some serious beach and holiday fashion as celebrities fly to this picturesque destination for their vacations, honeymoons, magazine cover shoots, and more.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Recently, actor Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation, dressed in bright colours, print-on-prints, and chic, fuss-free outfits.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

For one of her looks, she wore a green and white oversized shirt and trouser co-ord set styled with a bralette.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

This bright bikini set in mustard with a strappy bikini top is made even more fun by styling it with a printed bucket hat in the same colour, a staple when sunbathing on the beach.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

What’s not to love about this chiffon printed handkerchief top? It’s breezy, easy to style, backless, and has a halter neck.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika made yet another case for co-ords in this white and orange printed set that she styled with a bralette. It’s perfect for date night and for strolls on the beach.

Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

She looked equally stunning in this pale pink monokini styled with a printed cape with a stringy belt at the waist. She opted for statement gold accessories to complement this look.