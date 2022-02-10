Source: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
Malavika Mohanan slays beach fashion in Maldives
The Maldives is witnessing some serious beach and holiday fashion as celebrities fly to this picturesque destination for their vacations, honeymoons, magazine cover shoots, and more.
Recently, actor Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation, dressed in bright colours, print-on-prints, and chic, fuss-free outfits.
For one of her looks, she wore a green and white oversized shirt and trouser co-ord set styled with a bralette.
This bright bikini set in mustard with a strappy bikini top is made even more fun by styling it with a printed bucket hat in the same colour, a staple when sunbathing on the beach.
What’s not to love about this chiffon printed handkerchief top? It’s breezy, easy to style, backless, and has a halter neck.
Malavika made yet another case for co-ords in this white and orange printed set that she styled with a bralette. It’s perfect for date night and for strolls on the beach.
She looked equally stunning in this pale pink monokini styled with a printed cape with a stringy belt at the waist. She opted for statement gold accessories to complement this look.