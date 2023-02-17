Swara Bhasker marries Fahad Ahmad in her mother's red sari
Actor Swara Bhasker left everyone surprised on Thursday after she announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmad.
For her court marriage, Swara wore a red sari featuring a sleek gold and pearl embellished border.
She paired the elegant six yards with an elbow-length beige blouse featuring a square neckline and intricate golden embroidery on the sleeves.
To accessorise this subtle yet extremely pretty look, she wore a pearl choker, earrings, a matching maang tikka, and gold bangles.
With her hair left open in a middle partition, she added the finishing touches with a green bindi, a pink lip colour, kohled eyes, slightly blushed cheeks, and her illuminating smile.
Fahad, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pyjama set with a red half-coat, complementing Swara‘s sari, featuring an embellished collar and golden work all over.
