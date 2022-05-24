Suhana Khan's impeccable contemporary style
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Looking stunning as ever, she wore a leopard-print satin dress with noodle straps and a plunging neckline.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Channelling her traditional sense of style, she wore a bright red sari.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
She kept it casual in a pair of denim shorts and a black tank top, topped with an oversized striped blue shirt.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
In yet another gorgeous look, the 21-year-old wore a bodycon pastel blue dress featuring a halter-neck and chest cutout.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
The actor also wore an olive-green body-hugging dress with a scooped neckline and side slits.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana Khan was spotted in a bottle green leather trouser and a basic brown top.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana Khan wore a black dress with white polka dots that instantly made it a classic choice.
(Source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)