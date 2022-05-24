Suhana Khan's impeccable contemporary style

Looking stunning as ever, she wore a leopard-print satin dress with noodle straps and a plunging neckline.

Channelling her traditional sense of style, she wore a bright red sari.

She kept it casual in a pair of denim shorts and a black tank top, topped with an oversized striped blue shirt.

In yet another gorgeous look, the 21-year-old wore a bodycon pastel blue dress featuring a halter-neck and chest cutout.

The actor also wore an olive-green body-hugging dress with a scooped neckline and side slits.

Suhana Khan was spotted in a bottle green leather trouser and a basic brown top.

Suhana Khan wore a black dress with white polka dots that instantly made it a classic choice.

