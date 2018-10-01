(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha slays the sequins trend
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha’s sartorial style is one for the books- stylish, distinctive and always bright, her clothes are an extension of her personality.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
While the 34-year-old keenly prefers structured, monochrome silhouettes, she doesn’t shy away from the occasional sequinned looks.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
As such, seek glam inspiration from Sonakshi as she slayed in these glittery looks. Read on.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
Dressed in an impossibly stylish sequinned ensemble, Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a black crop top paired with a midi-skirt.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
The look was paired with a matching blazer featuring star-shaped prints, while her hair was styled in a high-fashion plait.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
This black and white look screamed glam-chic and we are definitely taking style notes.
(Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
For yet another gorgeous look, Sonakshi chose a sequinned, green blazer set and paired it with a metallic crop top.