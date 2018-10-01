Cannes 2022: Best looks worn by international celebrities
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Elle Fanning wore a nude tulle custom dress by Georgio Armani with Cartier jewels.
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adriana Lima flaunted her belly bump in a black Balmain gown
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Connelly wore a stunning custom Louis Vuitton silver foil off-shoulder dress
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Alessandra Ambrosio wore a white Stephane Rolland gown with intricately detailed silver panels
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Julia Roberts kept it simple and incredibly chic on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton pantsuit
(Photo by Daniel Cole/AP)
Anne Hathaway looked like royalty in a custom Armani Prive ensemble with a giant sapphire neckpiece dangling off her neck.
(Photo by Daniel Cole/AP)
Marta Lozano washed the red carpet neon green in her Vicky Martin Berrocal gown
(Photo by Petros Giannakouris/AP)