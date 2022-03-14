(Source: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
A look at Sidharth Malhotra's dapper sense of style
Sidharth Malhotra has a versatile sense of style- his social media is proof!
The Shershaah actor’s wardrobe is full of dapper ensembles and he never misses an opportunity to put his best stylish foot forward.
As such, take a look at a few of his most fashionable outfits and get inspired by them. Take a look.
A forever fan of pastels and subtle, calming colours, Sidharth wore a pale green, blue and white textured shirt.
Taking to traditional Indian wear as well, Sidharth wore a black kurta with white embroidery on the lapels and sleeves.
Pastel fever anyone? In yet another spring-summer look, Sidharth donned a grey-blue blazer and paired it with denims and a tee.
For this look, Sidharth donned a basic, white, t-shirt and paired with a denim jacket.