(Source: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

A look at Sidharth Malhotra's dapper sense of style

Sidharth Malhotra has a versatile sense of style- his social media is proof!

The Shershaah actor’s wardrobe is full of dapper ensembles and he never misses an opportunity to put his best stylish foot forward.

As such, take a look at a few of his most fashionable outfits and get inspired by them. Take a look.

A forever fan of pastels and subtle, calming colours, Sidharth wore a pale green, blue and white textured shirt. 

Taking to traditional Indian wear as well, Sidharth wore a black kurta with white embroidery on the lapels and sleeves. 

Pastel fever anyone? In yet another spring-summer look, Sidharth donned a grey-blue blazer and paired it with denims and a tee.

For this look, Sidharth donned a basic, white, t-shirt and paired with a denim jacket. 