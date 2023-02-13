Sid-Kiara reception: B-town celebs keep it blingy

Kiara looked stunning in a fitted monochrome dress featuring a full-sleeved white bodice and a velvety black bottom with a train. She accessorised her look with an opulent emerald necklace and a matching ring. Sidharth complemented her in a sequin black blazer paired with a black t-shirt and velvet trousers.
Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor brought back the old Bollywood charm in this classic Manish Malhotra pink sequin sari that she paired with a sleeveless pink blouse and dangling diamond earrings.
Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon, too, looked absolutely stunning in this bottle-green sari featuring golden embellishments all over. The sari was paired with a strappy sequin blouse and minimal jewellery.
Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani turned up in an emerald-green co-ord set comprising a strappy sequin top with a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol and Ajay Devgn made for a stylish couple at the reception. While Kajol wore a white sequin sari with a black blouse, Ajay kept it dapper in a grey pantsuit.
Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan opted for a floral-printed voluminous lehenga worn with a printed black top featuring a floral border. The look was accessorised with oxidised golden jewellery.
Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khatter looked absolutely dapper in a long black bandhgala worn with matching pants, shoes, and a belt.