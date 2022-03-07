Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram
Shilpa Shetty is the OG queen of bling
Actor, dancer and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, has one of the most enviable sense of fashion in Bollywood.
Unafraid to take risks and push the envelope, she has consistently been one of the few who has worn and slayed the bling trend. Take a look through the next few stories.
Dressed in a bright red power-suit with a sequinned lapel, Shilpa showed how you can easily incorporate bling into everyday dressing.
If you're looking for party dressing inspiration, look no further than Shilpa's off-shoulder mini dress featuring a cinched waist.
You can never go wrong in a saree--seek inspiration from Shilpa as she opted for a sequinned, burgundy saree.
How much bling is too much bling? The sky's the limit for Shilpa as she shimmied in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
Donning an off-the-shoulder look again, Shilpa chose a silver dress with matching embellishments.