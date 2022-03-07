https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Shilpa Shetty is the OG queen of bling | The Indian Express

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is the OG queen of bling

Actor, dancer and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, has one of the most enviable sense of fashion in Bollywood.

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

Unafraid to take risks and push the envelope, she has consistently been one of the few who has worn and slayed the bling trend. Take a look through the next few stories.

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

Dressed in a bright red power-suit with a sequinned lapel, Shilpa showed how you can easily incorporate bling into everyday dressing. 

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

If you're looking for party dressing inspiration, look no further than Shilpa's off-shoulder mini dress featuring a cinched waist.

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

You can never go wrong in a saree--seek inspiration from Shilpa as she opted for a sequinned, burgundy saree. 

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

How much bling is too much bling? The sky's the limit for Shilpa as she shimmied in a silver sequinned jumpsuit. 

Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram

Donning an off-the-shoulder look again, Shilpa chose a silver dress with matching embellishments. 