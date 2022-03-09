(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor loves pastels, here's proof
Bedhadak actor Shanaya Kapoor has been making a mark with her sense of style.
The 22 year old seems to be besotted with pastel hues. Take a look.
She taught a lesson in power dressing and paired a pale pink pant-suit with a crop top.
Shanaya cut a stylish figure in athleisure as she posed for a selfie, clad in a canary yellow track suit.
The actor sure loves her summer dresses- case in point, this cotton maxi dress.
She looked like the perfect spring bride in this pastel hued lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
The perfect outfit for spring-summer days, Shanaya wore a brown corduroy skirt with a black crop top.