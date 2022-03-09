https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Shanaya Kapoor loves pastels, here’s proof | The Indian Express

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor loves pastels, here's proof

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Bedhadak actor Shanaya Kapoor has been making a mark with her sense of style.

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

The 22 year old seems to be besotted with pastel hues. Take a look.

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

She taught a lesson in power dressing and paired a pale pink pant-suit with a crop top. 

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya cut a stylish figure in athleisure as she posed for a selfie, clad in a canary yellow track suit. 

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

The actor sure loves her summer dresses- case in point, this cotton maxi dress. 

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

She looked like the perfect spring bride in this pastel hued lehenga by Manish Malhotra. 

(Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

The perfect outfit for spring-summer days, Shanaya wore a brown corduroy skirt with a black crop top. 