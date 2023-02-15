Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s at NY Fashion Week
Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early ’90s with his latest collection on Saturday.
Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor’s colorful and borderline psychedelic murals for New York Fashion Week.
Models walked on a graffiti print by Naylor with voluminous Fran Drescher hairstyles in multi-colored mini dress suit sets to thumping beats.
Aside from Naylor’s striking use of colors for his art, Hudson also said the artist’s murals have a deeper meaning for him.
During a hard time for his business when he was living in Los Angeles, Hudson said, he came across a Naylor mural. “He did this great inspirational painting on the other side of the street,” Hudson said.
“When I saw it, it just kind of touched me emotionally. I always said if I ever get the opportunity, I was going to do a collection inspired by him.”
