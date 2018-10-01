Revisiting some of the top red carpet looks sported by Indian celebrities at Cannes

(Photo: Shaleena Nathani)

In 2017, Deepika's first look was an aubergine Marchesa gown. She was styled by international celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

 (Photo: Marchesa/Instagram)

At the 67th Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor turned into a desi belle in a pale pink Anamika Khanna couture net sari dress.

(Source: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor decided to go traditional at the screening of The Great Gatsby during Cannes 2013.

(File photo)

Sonam was styled by Rhea Kapoor, in a Ralph & Russo sari-inspired dress. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

(Source: AP)

One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most memorable looks, a modern-day Cinderella moment.

(Photo: L'Oreal Paris India/ Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai was styled in yet another stunning Michael Cinco gown in the year 2018. She was styled by Aastha Sharma.

(Photo: Aastha Sharma/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, who marked her red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival was a gorgeous sight.

(Source: Twitter)