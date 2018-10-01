Revisiting some of the top red carpet looks sported by Indian celebrities at Cannes
In 2017, Deepika's first look was an aubergine Marchesa gown. She was styled by international celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
At the 67th Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor turned into a desi belle in a pale pink Anamika Khanna couture net sari dress.
Sonam Kapoor decided to go traditional at the screening of
The Great Gatsby
during Cannes 2013.
Sonam was styled by Rhea Kapoor, in a Ralph & Russo sari-inspired dress. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum.
One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most memorable looks, a modern-day Cinderella moment.
Aishwarya Rai was styled in yet another stunning Michael Cinco gown in the year 2018. She was styled by Aastha Sharma.
Katrina Kaif, who marked her red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival was a gorgeous sight.
