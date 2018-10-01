(Source: Rakul Singh/Instagram)
Rakulpreet Singh is a vision in white
Actor Rakul Preet Singh is an avid fashionista- her social media is proof.
From stylish monochrome outfits to bright colors and kitschy prints, there is hardly anything that the actor cannot pull off.
Recently, she slayed a promotional appearance for Ajay Devgn directed-
Runway 34
with an all-white outfit and we are definitely taking style notes.
The actor's all-white outfit consisted of a matching bustier coordinated set from designer Priya Gangwani.
The stylish monochrome set was anything but boring-featuring a sweetheart neckline and a cinched waist.
A summer favourite, Rakul's make-up was accentuated with shades of coral and peach.
Her hair was styled in a comfortable up-do, perfect for warmer weather. She ditched a barrage of accessories and instead opted for statement earrings.