https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Paris Fashion Week: Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship | The Indian Express

Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022.

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The runway collection was set apart by the generous use of glitter, and, black and white pieces.

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Dior is one of the major fashion houses to have held an in-person catwalk amidst the current pandemic situation. 

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Guests at the show included Madelaine Petsch,Rosamund Pike and Claire Foy along with influencer Chiara Ferragni and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The collection, while filled with glitter, broke the monotony with neutrals and embroidery.

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The designs in the collection included grey pleated ensembles, ecru cashmere capes and long, low-cut silk evening dresses.

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri made an appearance at the runway in Paris. 

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura