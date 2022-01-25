Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
The runway collection was set apart by the generous use of glitter, and, black and white pieces.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Dior is one of the major fashion houses to have held an in-person catwalk amidst the current pandemic situation.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Guests at the show included Madelaine Petsch,Rosamund Pike and Claire Foy along with influencer Chiara Ferragni and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
The collection, while filled with glitter, broke the monotony with neutrals and embroidery.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
The designs in the collection included grey pleated ensembles, ecru cashmere capes and long, low-cut silk evening dresses.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri made an appearance at the runway in Paris.
REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura