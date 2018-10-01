Neetu Singh is setting fashion goals; here's proof
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
She looked absolutely gorgeous in this dazzling blue salwar kameez set.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
The actor looked splendid in this blue salwar kameez set with yellow accents along with a blue dupatta.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Neetu looked lovely in this blue long shirt with black leaf embroidery teamed with black pants and black shoes.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
She looked chic in this black experimental sari with a thigh-high slit.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
She looked breathtaking in this red floral embroidered dress.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
The actor nailed this all-green look styled with platform footwear and a black handbag.
(Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)