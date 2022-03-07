https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Mrunal Thakur’s gorgeous Indian traditional looks | The Indian Express

Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous Indian traditional looks

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Actor Mrunal Thakur is a certified fashionista. From haute couture to desi looks, there are hardly instances where the 29-year-old doesn’t look like a charmer.

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

As such, we’ve rounded off a few of Mrunal’s most gorgeous Indian traditional outfits. Take a look at the following stories.

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Dressed in a lehenga from designer Sawan Gandhi, Mrunal stunned in this blingy ensemble. 

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

For this look, Mrunal chose a heavily embellished, dark pink jacket, worn over a benarasi saree.

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Looking flawless in pink, she showed the subtle balance between blingy and understated in this chiffon saree paired with a bejewelled blouse. 

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

A lover of bright colours, we appreciate Mrunal's ode to colour blocking when she donned this white saree and paired it with a bright blue blouse. 

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Going monochrome for this look, Mrunal proved yet again that there is hardly a persona she can't slip into. Check out her chiffon saree, smokey eyes and unique blouse. 

(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram