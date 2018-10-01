Mrunal Thakur's style is versatile; here's proof
(Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)
She was seen wearing a strappy brown-grey blingy top with intricately beaded threads and a pair of formal checked trousers.
She had dazzled in a sequinned black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi consisting of a long blazer and flared pants.
Mrunal aces ethnic fashion with equal finesse as she was recently seen adorning a black sheer sari by designer Anand Bhushan.
She looked lovely in this blue jumpsuit cinched with a brown belt at the waist.
She wore a royal blue strappy body-hugging midi dress, looking absolutely gorgeous.
Her mesh turtleneck was drenched in a rainbow of happy colours.
Keeping it casual yet very cool, she donned this printed white set.
