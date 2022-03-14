https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Mouni Roy’s guide to party dressing | The Indian Express

Mouni Roy's guide to party dressing

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Actor Mouni Roy's style is a lesson in sartorial trends. She slays every outfit from an evening dress to a traditional lehenga. 

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

As such, get inspired by the actor's impressive collection of evening dresses and stand out for your next party in town!

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

You can never go wrong in black, Mouni's outfit is a classic example. She paired the outfit with strappy heels.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

If you're looking for inspiration for a dress that will make you stand out, choose this strapless red dress Mouni wore for Halloween.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

 A monochrome look, this white dress featured full sleeves and a cinched waist.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

A gorgeous beige dress with black embroidery all over, this mermaid-tail shaped dress is sure to make heads turn.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The newly-married actor chose to slay in a red, embroidered sleeves with dramatic puffy lace details on the shoulders.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)