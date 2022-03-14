Mouni Roy's guide to party dressing
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Actor Mouni Roy's style is a lesson in sartorial trends. She slays every outfit from an evening dress to a traditional lehenga.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
As such, get inspired by the actor's impressive collection of evening dresses and stand out for your next party in town!
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
You can never go wrong in black, Mouni's outfit is a classic example. She paired the outfit with strappy heels.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
If you're looking for inspiration for a dress that will make you stand out, choose this strapless red dress Mouni wore for Halloween.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
A monochrome look, this white dress featured full sleeves and a cinched waist.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
A gorgeous beige dress with black embroidery all over, this mermaid-tail shaped dress is sure to make heads turn.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The newly-married actor chose to slay in a red, embroidered sleeves with dramatic puffy lace details on the shoulders.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)