Mira Kapoor's impeccable evening wear choices
(Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Take inspiration from Mira’s evening wear choices like this royal blue, off-shoulder gown with a cinched waist. It is the perfect outfit for a celebratory dinner.
The 27-year-old paired a black and white, gingham printed dress with yellow pumps.
Channelling some serious spring-summer inspiration, Mira donned a floral, chiffon saree that looked appropriate for a formal or festive event.
Black and leather together is a classic combination of timeless elegance. Take a leaf out of Mira's wardrobe as she posed in a mirror selfie, clad in a pair of leather pants.
A colour for all seasons, you can't go wrong with pink if you're looking for an option for evening wear. Check out Mira's dress with an interesting criss-cross neckline.
For this look, Mira opted for a dreamy wine red dress and paired it with diamond jewellery.
For a casual supper, take a look at this red and white, tie and dye dress with balloon sleeves and a cinched waist.
