(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Metal and glitter: How Mouni Roy aces both trends
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Actor-dancer Mouni Roy is a certified fashionista- the 36 year old has a distinct sense of personal style and slays trends like no other, including metallics and sequins.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
She recently wore a stunning black sequinned top and a long golden skirt.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
She slayed a high fashion ponytail paired with a yellow, sequinned saree from designer Neeta Lulla.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni opted for subtle make-up and a generous dose of highlighter for this look.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
In a gorgeous mettalic saree by Indian brand Deme, Mouni showed how minimalist styling works best with statement pieces.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
She paired the outfit with a maangtika, open tresses and nude make-up.
(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Dressed in traditional garb, Mouni opted for a golden, silk saree and paired it with temple jewellery.