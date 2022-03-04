https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Metal and glitter: How Mouni Roy aces both trends | The Indian Express

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Metal and glitter: How Mouni Roy aces both trends

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Actor-dancer Mouni Roy is a certified fashionista- the 36 year old has a distinct sense of personal style and slays trends like no other, including metallics and sequins.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

She recently wore a stunning black sequinned top and a long golden skirt. 

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

She slayed a high fashion ponytail paired with a yellow, sequinned saree from designer Neeta Lulla.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni opted for subtle make-up and a generous dose of highlighter for this look.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

In a gorgeous mettalic saree by Indian brand Deme, Mouni showed how minimalist styling works best with statement pieces.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

She paired the outfit with a maangtika, open tresses and nude make-up.

(Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Dressed in traditional garb, Mouni opted for a golden, silk saree and paired it with temple jewellery.