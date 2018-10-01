Met Gala 2022: Check out the most striking looks

Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress that featured more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric.

(Source: Reuters)

Natasha Poonwalla wore a golden Sabyasachi sari with a Schiaparelli gold hand-forged bustier.

(Source: Reuters)

Blake Lively wowed in a beaded Versace gown with a long blue train.

(Source: Reuters)

Billie Eilish won us over in this period Gucci silk corset gown.

(Source: AP)

Anna Wintour matched a chanel dress with a tiara, looking lovely as ever.

(Source: AP)

Camila Cabello wore a white Prabal Gurung gown.

(Source: AP)

Emma Chamberlain looked stunning at the Met Gala 2022.

(Source: Reuters)