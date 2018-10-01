Met Gala 2022: Check out the most striking looks
Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress that featured more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric.
(Source: Reuters)
Natasha Poonwalla wore a golden Sabyasachi sari with a Schiaparelli gold hand-forged bustier.
(Source: Reuters)
Blake Lively wowed in a beaded Versace gown with a long blue train.
(Source: Reuters)
Billie Eilish won us over in this period Gucci silk corset gown.
(Source: AP)
Anna Wintour matched a chanel dress with a tiara, looking lovely as ever.
(Source: AP)
Camila Cabello wore a white Prabal Gurung gown.
(Source: AP)
Emma Chamberlain looked stunning at the Met Gala 2022.
(Source: Reuters)