Manushi Chhillar knows how to set fashion goals

(Source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Manushi rocked a latex bodysuit that had a corset-like silhouette styled with monogrammed pants and matching jacket.

(Source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

She was also seen in a black tank top with brown straight trousers, keeping it chic and casual.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

Looking stylish as ever, she wore a checked blue mini dress with boots.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

The actor looked stunning in a black backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

Keeping it glittery, she slipped into this silver sequin ensemble.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

Summer celebrations call for Manushi's green sequin dress.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)

Manushi wore a gorgeous short white dress with sports shoes and exuded free spirit vibes.

(Source: Manushi Chillar/Instagram)