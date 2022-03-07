(Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Rakul Preet slays beach fashion in Maldives
Actor Rakulpreet was recently on vacation in the Maldives and we couldn't help but appreciate her wardrobe as she enjoyed some serenity. She opted for a bright pink bikini set for a dip in the sea.
Blues and stripes are a classic combination-Rakulpreet slayed a strappy, tie dyed dress.
You can't go wrong with yellow on a beach! For this look, Rakulpreet opted for a canary yellow co-ord set from Runaway.
The De De Pyaar De actor vacationed with her parents and opted for natural make-up and sun hats.
For this look, Rakulpreet chose an orange bikini, layered with a see-through, mesh tank top. She completed the ensemble with a striped sun hat.
Previously, in an Instagram post, the young actor channeled vacation worthy outfits in a patterned bikini and midi-skirt with a thigh-high slit.
In yet another post, she donned a diaphonous, green shirt-dress which will be the perfect accompaniment to a succour by the sea.