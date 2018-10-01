(Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit's renewed sense of style
Actor Madhuri Dixit is well known for her stylish on-screen avatars. And lately, she has been chanelling some trendy looks, off-screen too. Take a look.
Clad in a floral printed, purple and black pant-suit, the actor looked every bit of a retro queen she is.
Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri's look featured a soft make-up pallete and touch of bronzer.
In this look,
The Fame Game
actor donned a soft pink, lace accented peplum top, paired with ruffled pants.
The devil lies in the detail-- Madhuri's make-up was stunning. soft blush and nude pink lipstick to accentuate the look.
The actor can slay any Indian traditional outfit she wears- this look is proof.
Dressed up for a glam night, Madhuri's black sequinned dress featured a striking fur detail on the neckline.