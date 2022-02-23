Madhuri Dixit stuns during The Fame Game promotions
(Madhuri dixit/instagram)
She was an epitome of elegance in this maroon anarkali suit paired with a heavy silk dupatta.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
She also wore a red midi dress topped with a matching cape.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
She was seen wearing a black floral jumpsuit with a matching flowy cape jacket.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a jamuni silk velvet sari from Torani.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
The actor totally aced this simple yet chic look.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
Madhuri raised the oomph factor in this strappy black dress.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)
Madhuri's embellished ethnic gown was oozing royalty, grace and style.
(madhuri dixit/instagram)