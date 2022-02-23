https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Madhuri Dixit stuns during The Fame Game promotions | The Indian Express

Madhuri Dixit stuns during The Fame Game promotions

(Madhuri dixit/instagram)

She was an epitome of elegance in this maroon anarkali suit paired with a heavy silk dupatta.

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

She also wore a red midi dress topped with a matching cape.

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

She was seen wearing a black floral jumpsuit with a matching flowy cape jacket.

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a jamuni silk velvet sari from Torani.

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

The actor totally aced this simple yet chic look. 

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

Madhuri raised the oomph factor in this strappy black dress.

(madhuri dixit/instagram)

Madhuri's embellished ethnic gown was oozing royalty, grace and style. 

(madhuri dixit/instagram)