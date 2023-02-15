LaQuan Smith turns NY’s Rainbow Room into catwalk
Designer LaQuan Smith took over one of New York’s most famed locations for his Fashion Week show on Monday, presenting his Fall 2023 collection at the Rainbow Room.
Smith turned the glamorous space on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza into a catwalk with a celebrity star-studded front row that included musician Lil Nas X.
“This used to be where the high society would come and dance and get glammed up and drink champagne,” Smith said. “That is literally the lifestyle of the women that I dress.”
Models wore dresses and trousers slit at the front or side, stripy jumpsuits and cropped tops with long tight skirts.
Jackets were worn with pencil skirts while evening gowns shimmered or bore big slits.
New York Fashion Week runs until Wednesday.
