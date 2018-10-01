(Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bachchan Pandey: Check out Kriti Sanon's looks

Kriti Sanon has, safe to say, one of the most versatile wardrobes-her social media is proof.

The actor, who plays a journalist in her latest release Bachchan Pandey, is setting some serious fashion goals with her looks as Myra.

As such, take a look at all the details and subtle accessories that turned Kriti to look like a gritty journalist.

In this look, Kriti wore a lilac ribbed top over a white bralette and paired it with matching denims. 

Kriti also donned a warm jacket with a printed scarf. 

The actor wore various shades of khaki and green, such as this ribbed top and jacket.

The actor channelled a comfortable vibe in cotton tee-shirts, such as this plain blue tee. 