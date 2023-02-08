Kiara-Sidharth keep it simple in pastel wedding attire
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday.
The couple‘s pre-wedding festivities took place on February 5 and 6 followed by nuptials on February 7.
For the wedding, Kiara looked ethereal in an ombre rose pink lehenga with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a pink dupatta with a golden and pink border.
This ensemble by Manish Malhotra featured intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture along with real Swarovski crystals, the designer shared.
To accessorise the look, Kiara opted for a huge diamond and emerald choker by Malhotra, stud earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles.
Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her in an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani complete with matching pyjamas and a saafa.
