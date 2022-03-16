(Source: Kiara Ali Advani/Instagram)
Kiara Ali Advani's glam look decoded
Actor Kiara Ali Advani has a distinct sartorial sense - her social media is proof! From casually chic outfits to glam makeovers, there's hardly anything that she can't pull off.
She recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos from a glam look that we couldn't help but appreciate.
Over the next few stories, we've decoded Kiara's look just for you. Read on to know more.
For an awards ceremony, Kiara donned a yellow, sequined strappy dress with a thigh-high slit by designer Dhruv Kapoor, and looked ravishing in it.
Her make-up stood out for the evening as she prepped her face with luminous foundation, smokey eyes and a generous dab of highlighter.
(Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)
Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Leher, the actor chose to accessorize with bejewelled earrings by Farah Khan Ali.
Kiara chose a unique hairstyle to accentuate the look - a tightly braided ponytail!