Kiara Advani’s lehenga took 4000 hours to craft

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a new set of pictures from her wedding festivities with Sidharth Malhotra -- this time from their lavish sangeet ceremony.
Instagram/Kiara Advani
Once again, the couple stuck to creations by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, keeping it blingy and glamorous.
Instagram/Kiara Advani
The designer shared that the bride's lehenga took 4,000 hours to create, and featured a striking gold to silver transition, 98,000 sparkling swarovski crystals, and was paired with marabou feather detailing stole.
Instagram/Kiara Advani
To complete the look, Kiara wore a natural diamonds necklace that had a massive ruby pendant, also from the designer.
Instagram/Kiara Advani
Sidharth complemented his bride in a tailor-made velvet sherwani in a stark combination of black and gold that was crafted with intricate threadwork and precious swarovski crystals.
Instagram/Kiara Advani
Prior to this, they had shared dreamy pictures from their mehendi ceremony, in which Kiara looked gorgeous in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders
