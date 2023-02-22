Black Instagram

Kiara Advani’s lehenga took 4000 hours to craft

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a new set of pictures from her wedding festivities with Sidharth Malhotra -- this time from their lavish sangeet ceremony.

Once again, the couple stuck to creations by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, keeping it blingy and glamorous.

The designer shared that the bride's lehenga took 4,000 hours to create, and featured a striking gold to silver transition, 98,000 sparkling swarovski crystals, and was paired with marabou feather detailing stole.

To complete the look, Kiara wore a natural diamonds necklace that had a massive ruby pendant, also from the designer.

Sidharth complemented his bride in a tailor-made velvet sherwani in a stark combination of black and gold that was crafted with intricate threadwork and precious swarovski crystals.

Prior to this, they had shared dreamy pictures from their mehendi ceremony, in which Kiara looked gorgeous in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders

