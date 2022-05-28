In pictures: Kangana Ranaut's elegant style

(Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

She wore a red and yellow suit during her visit to Kashi's Vishwanath Temple.

She was also seen in a black blazer with a pleated midi dress by Vasudha Guptaa fashion.

In a stunning red midi dress, Kangana looked as fierce as ever.

In an all-white pantsuit, she aced the boss lady style.

The actor kept it stunning in this vintage attire.

A full-sleeved solid top and a striped A-line skirt make up her chic ensemble.

Looking resplendent as ever, the actor slipped into a 3D corsetry gown from Alpana Neeraj’s latest collection.

