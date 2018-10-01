(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor aces sequin fashion like a pro
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s style is chic, experimental and trendy- her social media is proof!
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
She recently took to Instagram to share a slew of photos where she was clad in a sequinned, mini dress by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The multicoloured dress looked stunning on Janhvi’s svelte frame and showcased a plunging neckline and a body-hugging fit.
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The actor sported a luminous face of make-up, elevating this glamorous look further.
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The look featured a shimmery, pale pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, generous coats of mascara, shimmery lilac eyeshadow and a dash of highlighter.
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The actor accessorised her look with a pair of stylish, pearl hoop earrings and styled her tresses in a neat bun.
(Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
What do you think about her stunning look?