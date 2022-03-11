https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday attire; details here | The Indian Express

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday attire; details here

(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor recently celebrated her 25th birthday with close friends and relatives at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh. 

The Ghost Stories actor donned traditional clothes for a short sojourn to the pious city. 

Janhvi wore a light green traditional silk sari and paired it with a complimentary pink blouse. 

The entire sari and blouse featured intricate details and she paired it with stunning emerald jewellery.

She wore natural, barely there make-up, matte pink lips and a touch of blush on her cheeks. 

A tiny black bindi accentuated the look further. 

The 25-year-old actor looked her traditional best as she celebrated with loved ones. 

