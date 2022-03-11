Janhvi Kapoor's birthday attire; details here
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor recently celebrated her 25th birthday with close friends and relatives at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The Ghost Stories actor donned traditional clothes for a short sojourn to the pious city.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi wore a light green traditional silk sari and paired it with a complimentary pink blouse.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The entire sari and blouse featured intricate details and she paired it with stunning emerald jewellery.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
She wore natural, barely there make-up, matte pink lips and a touch of blush on her cheeks.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
A tiny black bindi accentuated the look further.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The 25-year-old actor looked her traditional best as she celebrated with loved ones.
(Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)